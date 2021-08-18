Teenager Hit by Train and Seriously Injured in Chelmsford

A train hit a teenager on Wednesday, leaving him seriously injured, in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, authorities said.

The boy, who is 17, was flown to a Boston hospital after he was hit by the train near the border of Westford about 12:10 p.m., according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Investigators believe the teenager was walking on the tracks and unaware the train was approaching when he was hit, police said.

Chelmsford firefighters said he may have had headphones on at the time of the crash.

The boy hasn't been identified, and authorities didn't immediately have an update on his condition.

The police investigation is in its early stages and will continue, officers said.