Teenager Hospitalized With Serious Injuries After Boating Incident in Ipswich, Mass.

Ipswich Police report that a 19-year-old man has suffered serious, life-threatening injuries after a boating incident.

Police say they responded to a call at 2:57 p.m. of a man seriously hurt after an accident involving a 19-foot center console boat in the area of Third Creek Mooring Field in Ipswich, Massachusetts.

According to police, all four occupants of the boat fell off the vessel when it took a turn. After the occupants fell into the water, the unmanned boat began circling them. The operator, a 19-year-old Ipswich man, was run over by the boat and sustained serious, life-threatening injuries.

The boat crashed into a nearby houseboat, which is owned by the victim’s family, causing damages to it.

A nearby boat stopped to assist and pull the injured man from the water. The victim was transferred to a police boat where officers provided emergency care.

All four people involved in the accident were brought to the Ipswich Bay Yacht Club and met by paramedics.

Police say the male victim was transported to Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts by a medical helicopter.

No one else was injured by the incident.

The crash remains under investigation by Ipswich Police and the Massachusetts Environmental Police.