Teenager injured after shooting in Stoughton

Stoughton Police say they received 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area of McEachron Drive at around 11:20 p.m.

A teenager was severely injured after a shooting in Stoughton, Massachusetts on Friday night.

Authorities say that they found shell casings when they arrived in the area of Murray Circle but did not find any victims at the scene.

Officers were sent to a local hospital to see if anyone had arrived with gunshot wounds and discovered that a teenager was in the emergency room being treated , according to police.

The victim was transferred from Good Samaritan Hospital to Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston with serious injuries, according to authorities.

Police are asking all residents to check home security for possible footage that can help identify a shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Stoughton Police at 781-344-2424.

