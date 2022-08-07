Teenager Killed in Crash in Upton, Mass.

A teenage passenger was killed Saturday when the car he was riding in struck a tree in Upton, Massachusetts, authorities said.

Jacob Osanya, 18, of Uxbridge, was riding in the front seat of a car driven by 18-year-old Gabriel Dias De Holanda of Milford when their car, a 2019 Acura ILX sedan, left the road and struck a tree on the passenger side near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton, police said.

First responders arrived to the scene around 9:07 p.m., police said. Osanya was removed from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, police said, but later died at UMass Medical Center in Worcester.

Holanda, along with three other passengers ranging in age from 18 to 20 riding in the back of the car, were able to free themselves, according to police. Holanda and the remaining passengers were all transported to UMass Medical Center as well, police said, where they were treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by members of the Upton Police Department, the Worcester County DA's office and the Central Mass. Law Enforcement Council's collision reconstruction team, authorities said. No charges have been announced in relation to the crash.