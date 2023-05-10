Local

Stoneham

Teenager Left With Serious Burns After Explosion in Stoneham

Emergency officials said that crews found a burned yellow fuel container nearby after responding to the explosion

By Matt Fortin

NBC Universal, Inc.

A teenage boy was badly burned after an explosion near a home in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Police and fire officials said that emergency crews responded to a home on Pine Street at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the area. When first responders arrived, they found a 14-year-old with "serious burn injuries," officials said.

The boy was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

The fire was out when crews got to the scene, and they found a burned yellow fuel container nearby. Additional information about the explosion has not been released.

An investigation remains underway by the Stoneham Police Department and Stoneham Fire Department.

This article tagged under:

Stoneham
