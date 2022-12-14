Local

missing child

Teenager Missing After Charlestown High School Basketball Game, Boston Police Say

Nycere Johnson, who is 5-foot-5 and 135 lbs., is known to spend time in Downtown Crossing and the Bunker Hill Housing Development, police said

By Asher Klein

An image of Nycere Johnson, who was last seen in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.
Boston Police Department

A 13-year-old has been missing after a basketball game in Charlestown Tuesday, Boston police said.

They asked for the public's help finding Nycere Johnson, who lives in Dorchester. She was last seen leaving the game at Charlestown High School wearing a black sweatshirt and sweatpants and yellow sneakers.

Nycere, who is 5-foot-5 and 135 lbs., is known to spend time in Downtown Crossing and the Bunker Hill Housing Development, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police by calling 911 or 617-343-4712.

missing childBOSTONBoston Police Departmentmissing person
