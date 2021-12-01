Teenager Missing From Arlington, Police Say

A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing in Arlington, Massachusetts, police said.

Amber Hazeltine's father last saw her just after midnight at her home on Freemont Street on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, Arlington police said.

She may be in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood or in Needham, according to police.

Amber is about 5-foot-4 and 127 pounds with blue eyes and brown-blonde hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Arlington police at 781-316-3900.