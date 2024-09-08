Teenager recovering after being hit by car in Worcester

After nearly a month of being in a coma, a 13-year-old is awake and now in rehab.

The teen was initially hit by a car in Worcester while crossing the street.

The teen's brother says the fact that she is awake is truly a miracle and hopes her story will lead to road safety improvements and drivers slowing down.

"Having been in a coma for 24 days and finally waking up and uttering a word out, it was overwhelming" said Jok Leet.

Ayuen Leet was crossing Shrewsbury Street when she was hit by a car on July 29.

Three days later, the city of Worcester declared a crisis on their roads after repeated traffic violence and fatalities.

Near-term improvements on Belmont and Shrewsbury Streets were mentioned as part of a plan to make roads safer.

But business owners on Shrewsbury street say they have not seen any changes.

Ayuen's brother also referenced a crosswalk on Shrewsbury street, which he says even before his sister was hit, it wasn't working.

"I brought it up to the police officer and nine days after the incident the lights were back on." said Lee.

Police confirmed that there have been at least two pedestrian accidents, leaving one victim in critical condition.

Ayuen's brother says he hopes to have her home in eight weeks.

NBC10 Boston reached out to the city of Worcester for a comment about road improvements and we are waiting to hwar back.

