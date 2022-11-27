Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
BOSTON

Teenager Stabbed During Altercation at Downtown Crossing MBTA Station

Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

By Irvin Rodriguez

Police are investigating a stabbing at an MBTA station in Boston late Saturday Night.

Authorities say the incident occurred at around 11:40 p.m. on the stairs near the Franklin Street entrance of the Downtown Crossing MBTA station.

An 18-year-old was found with stab wounds and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BOSTONMassachusettsMBTAstabbingDowntown Crossing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us