Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say

One car, a BMW, pulled along the other, a Nissan convertible, and into oncoming traffic on Old Derry Road, Hudson police said

By Asher Klein

Crashed cars after a street race in Hudson, New Hampshire, on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.
Handout

A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said.

Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.

One car, a BMW, pulled along the other, a Nissan convertible, and into oncoming traffic on Old Derry Road, police said. Trying to avoid other vehicles, the BMW hit the Nissan, sending it into a tree, and then rolled over several times, ending up on its roof.

A pickup truck received minor damange from the BMW as well, but its driver wasn't hurt, according to police.

Both teenagers were treated for their injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said. Their investigation was ongoing, but they didn't say if they'd be filing charges in the case.

This article tagged under:

car crashNew HampshireHudsonstreet racing
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us