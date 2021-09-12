Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Teens in Mass. Communities Hardest Hit by COVID Among Least Vaccinated

Nearly all of the 42 cities and towns with the state’s highest infection rates have teen vaccination rates far lower than the state average for teens

Joe Rosato Jr./NBC Bay Area

Teenagers in some of Massachusetts' hardest hit communities in the coronavirus pandemic are among the least vaccinated.

The Boston Globe reports that an analysis by Alan Geller, a researcher at Harvard’s School of Public Health, found that nearly all of the 42 cities and towns with the state’s highest infection rates have teen vaccination rates far lower than the state average for teens.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.
Get the latest news on COVID-19 delivered to you. Click here to sign up for our coronavirus newsletter.

In New Bedford, Holyoke and Springfield, for example, less than 40% of 12 to 15-year-olds received their first COVID-19 shot by Sept. 2. In Boston, less than half of teens aged 16 to 19 received at least one dose.

Geller said the numbers suggest it will be challenging to vaccinate even younger children, who are not yet authorized to receive the shots.

“Unfortunately, this may be a barometer of where we will go,” he told the Globe.

More COVID-19 stories

stadiums 21 hours ago

Crowded Stadiums, Pandemic Create Combustible Mix This Fall

Denmark Sep 11

Citing High Vaccine Rates, Denmark Ends COVID-19 Restrictions

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusMassachusetts
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us