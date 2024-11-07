Temperatures cool down a bit, but fire danger remains high

It's a touch cooler on Thursday compared to the record shattering warmth in New England on Wednesday.

This afternoon will be mild, with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. This is still 10-15 degrees above normal. Winds from the northwest could gust up to 30 mph in the afternoon, bringing in drier air and dropping humidity levels.

Fire weather concerns continue Thursday and Friday. Thursday night will be cooler, as temperatures dip into the upper 40s and 50s, with winds easing.

Looking ahead, Friday and Saturday will continue the cooling trend, as high pressure moves in. Highs on Friday will be in the low to mid-60s with a strong breeze, and Saturday will be seasonable, with highs mainly in the 50s.

There’s a chance for some much-needed rain later Sunday into Monday, though amounts are looking lack luster at this time, followed by a return to dry, mild conditions early next week, with highs likely back near 60.

Another chance at rain comes in on Thursday. Any rain chances are welcomed as parts of Greater Boston are in a severe drought and we are in the second driest fall to date on record.