Temperatures cool off heading into the weekend

A cold front will sink us back into the 60s on Thursday, and although that’s still “warm," it’s not nearly as toasty as the last three days.

We’ll struggle in the sunshine department too. The upper levels are cooling off, allowing clouds to fill in above.

Friday sees us closer to 60, with full sun and more dry air.

We’ll recover a bit Saturday even as another cold front passes overhead. This one, however, will mean business for the second half of the weekend. Highs on Sunday will struggle to hold in the 50s and highs Monday will barely make 50! In addition, we have a chance at our first frost of the season in Boston on Monday morning!

Like previous cold shots, this one doesn’t have staying power. By the time Tuesday rolls around, the warmer air will already be in route. Highs will again soar into the 70s starting Wednesday and peak in the 70s on Halloween. No cold trick-or-treating this year.

Enjoy the balmy temps!