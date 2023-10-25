Record warmth expected Saturday before temps drop again next week

High pressure is in control for the rest of the week, providing a dry day with temperatures soaring above normal. The low-level warm air advection rises temperatures to a comfortable 70-75 degrees range away from the South Coast, while coastal areas and the Islands are in the mid to upper 60s.

This pleasant weather is accompanied by a gentle breeze in the afternoon, making it a spectacular late October day. Areas like Cape Cod and the Islands, though, will experience wind gusts as high as 35 mph.

The dry and warm pattern extends into the short term keeping it a mild night, with temperatures mainly between 50-55 degrees, with slightly cooler temperatures in northwest Massachusetts. Thursday will bring another day of pleasant weather, with highs in the low to mid-70s, coupled with light west-southwest winds and low to mid-50s dew points.

In the long-term, high pressure will dominate through Saturday, ushering in above normal temperatures and dry conditions. While a low-pressure system skirts the ridge to the north, it's not expected to bring any significant precipitation, but increased cloud cover and higher dewpoints will limit radiational cooling potential overnight.

Saturday will offer clear skies, with the potential for temperatures to approach record highs, possibly even touching 80 degrees in some areas like Boston.

This will change starting Sunday, as cold air will approach behind a cold front. This cold front will bring scattered to widespread rain chances. This will break down the ridge that is taking control this week.

Significantly cooler high temperatures will be on the way for Sunday into next week. A hard freeze may be expected, with overnight lows in the 20s and daytime highs struggling to reach the upper 40s by mid-next week.

It’s early in the forecasting game, but in the very long range there's potential for some early season snowflakes in the high terrain of the North Country and the central-western hills of Massachusetts as our temperatures dip next Tuesday. This may still change if temperatures trend warmer.