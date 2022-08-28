Temperatures Soar Near 90 Degrees Monday Across New England

We’re ending the weekend on a pleasant note with comfortable temperatures and low humidity. We’ll see some clouds overnight with humidity levels ticking up a bit as winds turn more out of the south, some localized patchy fog is possible, as well.

Lows will be in the low to mid 60s south, though a bit warmer in southwest Connecticut, in the mid 50s from the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont to northern Maine, and around 60 for the rest of the north country.

Monday will feel more like summer across New England with temperatures well into the 80s to around 90 for some, except for the immediate coastline where we’ll find sea breezes developing in the afternoon knocking temps back a bit.

The day will be mostly dry with plenty of sunshine and a few passing clouds across the six state region, though a few afternoon showers may try to pop up over portions of Connecticut and western areas of southern New England.

More of the same Tuesday with summer heat and humidity overtaking much of the region again with a few more 90s peppered in.

A late day shower or storm possible across the Cape and Islands as a disturbance passes to our south as well as across northern Vermont ahead of a cold front. That same cold front will pass through the region Tuesday night into early Wednesday bringing scattered showers and storms with it. Right now, the focus of the main batch of rain looks to be across northern New England through Wednesday afternoon.

Beyond that, more seasonable air moves into the region, 70s and 80s for highs, and looks to stick around through the end of the work week.

As we peek into the Labor Day Weekend forecast on our Exclusive 10-Day forecast, we’ll see temperatures moderating into 80s through the weekend along with dry conditions!