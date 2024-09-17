Temperatures to reach 80s in most spots Tuesday

There's still some summer left in the forecast. Patchy dense fog will slowly burn off Tuesday, allowing us to bump back into the low 80s in most spots. Even Wednesday we’ll have a chance to reach 80 or so – away from the coast.

We’re still grappling with the rain threat later this week.

At issue is the northward advance of the rain AND the amounts.

We’re in record territory with this current dry spell in Boston, so any water is beneficial.

Right now, it appears that the heaviest amounts will be on the Cape & Islands, with a few widely scattered showers reaching up to the North Shore and perhaps the Merrimack Valley.

What is more certain is the onshore flow knocking back temperatures and harassing us with clouds – including morning fog. This could carry on throughout the weekend, and there remains a lot of speculation about how much sun we may truly see. Bottom line is that these are the last days of 80+ temperatures.

Enjoy these final days of summer.

Keep your eyes peeled for a minor lunar eclipse tonight. Earth’s shadow will cross over the full Harvest Supermoon starting at 8:41 tonight and peaking at 10:44. Temperatures and timing are ideal, and most skies should be clear.

Admittedly at 8% coverage, there will be an almost imperceptible amount of the Moon eclipsed, so this isn’t a celestial dazzler. But for star gazers and anyone with a passing interest in eclipses, this is a neat treat.