Temps Dip, Clear and Breezy Weekend

This is the weekend many had been waiting for. We finally get to enjoy some quiet weather with temperatures staying below 80 degrees and a nice afternoon breeze from the east blowing in to keep these nice temperatures going. With a partly sunny afternoon, our dew points will remain in the 50s today, which finally lets us enjoy what we read from the thermometer.

Unlike yesterday that we had temperatures in the 80s but a heat index almost reaching 100 degrees in Martha’s Vineyard and Providence, our temperatures today will stay below seasonal values. Expect a mostly dry afternoon, some showers have been popping up in southwestern Connecticut and western Massachusetts and will be heading east but not with a widespread coverage.

We’ll be having lows dipping into the 60s across much of the Boston Metro area but actually dropping into the 50s across the northern suburbs. With a mostly cloudy sky, we’ll be enjoying dry weather tomorrow and dew points that will begin to increase, specially Monday along with rain chances.

A close eye remains in the Gulf of Mexico as Ida continues to strengthen and is expected to make landfall to morrow in Louisiana as a major hurricane. It’s wind speeds are capable of exceeding 120 mph as it get close to the shore, producing storm surge from 10-15 ft. high.

The highest risk for the South, however, will be the elevated risk of flooding. The total rainfall amounts could be exceeding 15 inches and up to 20 inches could be recorded as it continues to spin for 48 hours along Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.

Once it weakens, Ida’s remnants could be traveling across the country towards the NE and eventually reaching New England by Wednesday night and into Thursday Morning. There’s still uncertainty as to how far up north these remnants could travel, but as we remember with Tropical Storm Fred’s remnants, the results could bring us heavy rain and the risk of spin up tornadoes.

