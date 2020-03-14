Temps Drop This Weekend Before Quick St. Patrick’s Day Storm

A bright and cool start to our Saturday with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour. Highs are in the 40s north and 50s south, but feeling a bit cooler especially if you are in the shade.

Sun will give way to clouds this evening as a disturbance impacts the Mid-Atlantic states with rain and snow, but locally we don’t expect any precipitation.

This system moves out quickly, so Sunday will begin with clouds but end up with full sunshine by afternoon. Highs tomorrow will be on the cooler side, ranging from the 30s in the north to 40s in the south.

This very strong high pressure will keep us cold Monday as well, with highs struggling to make it to 40. If you are thinking about camping this weekend, lows will drop into the 20s and 30s tonight, and Sunday night into Monday it will be even colder with temperatures in the teens and 20s.

Our next chance for rain and snow showers comes Tuesday, as a system will bring a quick chance for a few snowflakes well inland and in the hills but quickly transitions over to rain as mild air takes over, leaving us with rain showers by afternoon.

Don’t expect major snow or rain accumulations, as this disturbance will be a quick mover. By Wednesday morning, it will be out in the Canadian Maritimes.

The first day of spring will bring showers especially during the afternoon and we go into the weekend under unsettled weather conditions. Expect to see some beneficial rain for Southern New England, which has been abnormally dry.