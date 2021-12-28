Temps Increase, Rain Returns Thursday

Last bits of precipitation are rolling out of the area early this morning. The event was – like many in this young season – lackluster.

But let’s be careful how we frame the conversation. Winter may be off to a slow start, but there is plenty of the cold season ahead. As we’ve seen in the West, things can turn ugly at the drop of a hat. With over 200” of snow in the month of December in the Central Sierra (after a sputtering start to the season), they are actually blowing snow OFF some ski trails to open the resorts. Never mind the avalanche danger looming in the weeks ahead.

We only need recall the winter of….you guessed it… 2014-15 in Boston, where we really didn’t get into the thick of it until the 27th of January.

December - .3”

January - 34.3”

February - 64.8”

March – 8.6”

April – Trace

We currently stand at .4” so far this season. ‘Nuff said.

Sun will return during the afternoon, albeit brief, with temperatures warming into the mild range of the mid and upper 40s. A cooler breeze off the water tomorrow will seal our fate in the low 40s, with upper 40s returning with more rain Thursday. These are all remnant storms from the West that have stumbled across the country in a fast-moving jet stream. We’ll see a much larger storm eject out of the Desert Southwest toward the holiday weekend with even milder temperatures and a chance for more rain.

Longer range shows the cold returning after the holiday weekend. It will pay us a brief visit as the pattern remains virtually locked…..for now.