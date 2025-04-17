Temps warm near 60 today, could reach 80 degrees this weekend

Blue skies will greet us Thursday. Coming off temps in the 30s, we’ll only go so far this afternoon. Nevertheless, we’re aiming for highs near 60 with a steady northwest breeze. It’s a fine day overall.

Friday sees us climb a bit more, but the clouds will start moving in during the afternoon. While showers hold back until dark, the southerly winds will keep us in the mid-60s for high temperatures.

The story takes a more summery turn by the weekend, however.

This time of year, guidance shies away from super-warm temperatures because it’s so far outside of climatology. It’s these times that can surprise both meteorologist and weather model. But we’ve seen this movie before: very warm in the middle atmosphere, sun busting out by mid-morning, and a steady southwest to west wind.

With the sun angle equivalent to what we see in late August, our first summery day is at hand on Saturday. We’re aiming for temps in the 80s! Not only making it our first 70+ day, but also our first 80+ day. Beach anyone??

Fair warning, however. Ocean water temperatures are still in the ice-cream-headache-range of the low 40s! Be super cautious in lakes and ponds, too. Brrr…

We’ll settle back to the 60s for a sunny, dry Easter Sunday. Winds will be a bit brisk, but this is a superb holiday weekend all around.