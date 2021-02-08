10 Fun Activities to Do in Worcester

Situated in central Massachusetts, Worcester is the city for just about anyone.

Whether you’re looking for an outdoor day-trip on the weekend or are spending more time in the area, this historical gem of a city is the place for you.

Here are 10 activities to add to your Worcester bucket list:

Quinsigamond State Park

Once the warm weather comes around, be sure to check out Quinsigamond State Park.

Filled with various options for recreational activities, visitors have the option to go to either Regatta Point -- with facilities for swimming, sailing, picnicking and fishing -- or the Lake Park area, which has a picnic area, swimming beach and tennis courts.

Broad Meadow Brook Conservation Center & Wildlife Sanctuary

Ever wondered what the largest urban wildlife sanctuary in New England is like? Put your curiosity to rest: Broad Meadow Brook is in fact the largest urban wildlife sanctuary in New England with over 400 acres of land.

Packed with trails, woods, fields, streams and marsh area, this place will keep you busy: one day may not even be enough time to explore all it has to offer.

Green Hill Park

Home to a golf course, two ponds, a zoo, an arboretum, playgrounds and more, Green Hill Park has something for everyone.

Sitting on top of one of Worcester’s seven main hills, this huge park of nearly 500 acres is sure to keep the whole family busy all day.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are limitations on which parts of the park are open. To read the full list of restrictions, click here.

Bancroft Tower

Situated in Salisbury Park, this 56-foot-high natural stone and granite tower is filled to the brim with history.

Crompton Collective

Looking to start shopping small? Located on Green Street, the Crompton Collective -- a local curated gift boutique -- is the perfect place to go.

Whether you’re looking for a vintage gift for a friend or simply want to peruse the boutique’s antiques, this local shop is sure to keep you entertained.

Burnside Fountain

Although it’s a non-working fountain, the Burnside Fountain is a classic piece of art in the city.

Bring a friend, order some takeout and enjoy the sights and sounds of the city while sitting near this statue.

Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field

This 3,000-seat baseball stadium is most commonly known for hosting the College of the Holy Cross sporting events, however, it has a rich history that comes along with it.

Built in 1905, this stadium has had some baseball legends make their mark in it, including Lou Gehrig, Babe Ruth and Ted Williams.

Once spectator sports are back in full swing, this is a great place to catch a game.

Elm Park

Looking for a family-friendly outdoor activity? Head to Elm Park.

This 60-acre park is filled with bridges, a playground, tennis and basketball courts, and ponds for ice skating -- what more could you ask for?

Worcester Art Museum

Founded in 1896, the Worcester Art Museum -- or WAM -- is a can't miss spot in the city. With a collection of 38,000 objects from the Middle East and Asia to Europe and the Americas, it is a must-visit for any art lover.

As of February 5, the museum was open with social distancing measures in place.

The Cascades

Consisting of different parks, including Boynton Park and Cascades West and East, the Cascades offer various trails and vernal pools for prime exploration time.

Rainy day? No problem -- the views of the falls are at their best after a rainfall.