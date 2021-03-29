10 Fun, Socially-Distant Activities in Billerica

Conveniently located not far from Boston, the “Yankee Doodle Town” combines rich history with an appealing, modern suburban lifestyle.

There are plenty of fun activities in Billerica and many outdoor areas that are perfect for social distancing.

Here are 10 things to do in Billerica:

Minute Man National Historical Park

Looking for an outdoor educational activity?

Minute Man National Historic Park is the site of the opening battle in the American Revolutionary War, as well as the location of “the shot heard around the world.”

Retrace the steps of history as you walk the five-mile “Battle Road Trail” and visit the home of famous 19th-century author Nathaniel Hawthorne.

Great Brook Farm State Park

Offering more than 20 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking and horseback riding, the 1000-acre park includes sacred Native American sites.

The dairy farm at Great Brook Farm State Park Great Brook Farm State Park / Facebook

If you're craving a sweet treat, participate in a tour of the active dairy farm and enjoy the ice cream stand!

Middlesex Canal Museum and Visitor Center

Craving more history?

The Middlesex Canal Museum is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Middlesex Canal Museum and Visitor Center Middlesex Canal Museum and Visitor Center / Facebook

Highlighting Billerica's history, the museum showcases maps, drawings and artifacts that celebrate technological advancement.

Vietnam Veterans Park

The 200-acre park is the first in the U.S. dedicated to Vietnam veterans.

Including playgrounds, bike tracks, a community garden, equestrian ring, fishing pier and five miles of hiking trails, the park offers a plethora of activities.

A pond at Vietnam Veterans Park Vietnam Veterans Park / Facebook

One of Billerica’s most diverse natural environments -- including beaver ponds and oak-pine woodlands -- can be found in the park.

Heart Pond

Looking for a fishing spot?

This popular spot has largemouth bass, black bullhead, chain pickerel, white and yellow perch as well as sunfish.

Birds fly over a lake at Heart Pond Heart Pond / Facebook

Altitude Trampoline Park

Ready to jump around?

Kids jump on trampolines at Altitude Trampoline Park Altitude Trampoline Park / Instagram

Altitude Billerica is a large indoor trampoline park with activities like foam pits, 3D Dodgeball and rock climbing. Masks are required at all times.

Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest

Ready to get outside?

With 1000 acres spread across three towns, Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest offers hiking, fishing, hunting, biking and horseback riding.

Mountain biking at Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest Lowell-Dracut-Tyngsboro State Forest / Facebook

It's the perfect location to get some sunshine while having fun outdoors.

Bruce Freeman Rail Trail

Want to get moving?

The Bruce Freeman Trail offers an opportunity to get outside while remaining distanced Bruce Freeman Trail / Facebook

The 25-mile Bruce Freeman Rail Trail allows for cycling, jogging, rollerblading and biking.

Manning State Park

Looking to cool off?

Manning State Park has a water playground, picnic locations and once summer arrives, Micozzi Beach opens.

Shawsheen River

Want an adventure?

Canoe or kayak on the Shawsheen River. You can also hike, fish and observe wildlife