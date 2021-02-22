10 Fun Things to Do in Framingham While Social Distancing

Located within Middlesex County, Framingham is the place to be for nature-lovers as well as those looking for endless shopping opportunities.

Here are 10 must-do activities if you’re in Framingham:

Garden in the Woods

This botanical garden consists of 45 acres of pure magic. While it is currently closed, it is scheduled to re-open in mid-April, 2021.

The 1,000-plus native plant species on display make it the biggest landscaped collection of native plants in New England.

https://museumsofboston.org/portfolio-item/garden-in-the-woods/

Make sure to stop by in the spring to see these breathtaking gardens.

Callahan State Park

Craving some time outdoors? Head to Callahan State Park where you can enjoy a plethora of outdoor activities including hiking, horseback riding and walking.

Its 800 acres of land is home to seven miles of trails, fields, ponds and a dog park.

Hanson’s Farm

Looking for the perfect family activity? Look no further -- Hanson’s Farm has got you covered.

And no, it isn’t only open during the fall months. You can stop by during any time of the year to see what’s in stock.

Spoiler alert: if you like apple cider donuts, you most likely will love this hidden gem!

Shopper’s World

Have you had enough of online shopping? Check out Shopper’s World, where you can go to enjoy some much-needed retail therapy.

You should know that you’ll be shopping alongside some history -- its original facility was one of the first suburban shopping malls in the country when it opened in 1951.

AMC Dine-In Framingham 16

Did all that shopping at Shopper’s World tire you out? Head next-door to AMC Dine-In Framingham 16, which is open with some restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Featuring recliner seating, AMC artisan films and more, it's a popular spot to catch a flick.

https://www.amctheatres.com/movie-theatres/boston/amc-dine-in-framingham-16

Winch Park

Located near Framingham High School, this park has everything you need to keep the whole family entertained.

https://www.framinghamma.gov/2594/Winch-Complex

With tennis and basketball courts and football, lacrosse and soccer fields, along with some swings, this area is sure to burn off all that pent up energy your family has from staying in the house all day.

Anna Murphy Playground

Packed with tennis courts, an ADA accessible playground, a Little League baseball field, a shade shelter and more, this hidden spot is the place to go for all ages.

Eagle Pond Trail

This hike -- located within Callahan State Park -- is approximately three miles long and full of stunning views of the surrounding nature.

If you have a furry friend, make sure to bring them along on this dog-friendly hike!

Cochituate Brook Reservation

This local 27 acre reservation is home to multiple trails that make for the perfect social distancing activity.

Make sure to bring your camera along with you, as the views are a sight to behold!

Carol Getchell Reservation

Running parallel to the Sudbury River, this trail offers a boardwalk over wetlands, benches, and most importantly, stunning views of the river.

If you have a canoe, make sure to bring it along when you come in the summertime, as there is a canoe launch site near the parking lot.