Chelsea

Tenants in Chelsea left without heat and hot water during frigid days

Residents of the Broadway Glen in Chelsea, Massachusetts, say they've had to bundle up inside in recent days

By David De Matteis and Carla Rojo

Dozens of residents in a building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, have been without heat and hot water since the weekend.

People living in the Broadway Glen building on Broadway tell NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra they've struggled to stay warm inside as the cold seeps through the walls.

"We do have elderly that do need the heater, that do need the hot water, that are on the oxygen, and cold is not good," said resident Joany Zayas.

Tenants say the freezing temperatures of the water makes bathing impossible, especially in the mornings, when residents inside are just as bundled up as they would be on the street.

The Broadway Glen's maintenance director said Tuesday that the issue had been addressed, with two boilers being repaired and a third coming online after Christmas, adding that 50 electric space heaters were provided to residents.

This article tagged under:

ChelseaMassachusetts
