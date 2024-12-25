Tenants in Chelsea left without heat and hot water during frigid days

Dozens of residents in a building in Chelsea, Massachusetts, have been without heat and hot water since the weekend.

People living in the Broadway Glen building on Broadway tell NBC10 Boston and Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra they've struggled to stay warm inside as the cold seeps through the walls.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE >Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"We do have elderly that do need the heater, that do need the hot water, that are on the oxygen, and cold is not good," said resident Joany Zayas.

Tenants say the freezing temperatures of the water makes bathing impossible, especially in the mornings, when residents inside are just as bundled up as they would be on the street.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our >News Headlines newsletter.

The Broadway Glen's maintenance director said Tuesday that the issue had been addressed, with two boilers being repaired and a third coming online after Christmas, adding that 50 electric space heaters were provided to residents.