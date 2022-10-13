Tenderoni's Restaurant to Open in the Former Tiger Mama Space in Fenway

Last fall, it was reported that one of Tiffani Faison's restaurants was shutting down and that she would be replacing it with another dining spot. Now we have confirmation of what is going in there.

A press release confirms what we had been told awhile back by someone with connections to the restaurant industry, that a new location of Tenderoni's will be opening in the former Tiger Mama space in the Fenway section of Boston sometime in November. The press release mentions that this will be a "blown out" version of the High Street Place pizzeria in downtown Boston with 140 seats, two bars, and a takeout window, while also having an "Italian-American-ish" concept with a variety of pizzas along with such pasta options as pizza pan lasagna and entrees such as lemon fried chicken (salads, sides, and desserts will be served as well).

In addition to Tenderoni's at High Street Place, Faison is also behind Bubble Bath and Dive Bar, both of which are at High Street Place, along with Sweet Cheeks Q and Fool's Errand in the Fenway.

The address for the upcoming location of in the Fenway is 1363 Boylston Street, Boston, MA, 02215. The website for the original location at High Street Place can be found at tenderonis.com.

Culinary superstar and Tournament of Champions Winner, Tiffani Faison, joins the Hub crew to talk about how she gets her inspiration and about her latest restaurant accomplishments.