Tens of Thousands Without Power Across Mass., NH Due to Snow and Ice Storm

Tens of thousands of people were without power on Monday morning across Massachusetts and New Hampshire as a snow and ice storm continues to blast the region.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was reporting over 6,000 customers without electricity at 4:30 a.m., mostly in the northern part of the state. Over 2,100 people were without power in Fitchburg, and nearly 1,500 in Hubbardston alone.

National Grid issued a list of tips reminding people not to touch downed power lines, to stock up on bottled water, to report power outages online and to check on elderly family members, neighbors and others who may need assistance.

In New Hampshire, the situation is a bit worse, with Eversource reporting about 25,000 outages. The Amherst/Merrimack area was particularly hard hit. Unitil is reporting another 1,000 outages, and New Hampshire Electric Co-op another 2,000 or so customers without electricity.

Green Mountain Power in Vermont is reporting 2,400 outages, and Central Maine Power has 10,000 customers without electricity.

Connecticut and Rhode Island are only reporting a handful of outages on Monday morning.