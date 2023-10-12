Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill to open at the Burlington Mall

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A small group of fast-casual Brazilian dining spots will be expanding to a new space within a mall in the northern suburbs of Boston.

According to a source, Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill is planning to open at the Burlington Mall, joining others at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree and the Natick Mall along with another at Providence Place in Rhode Island. Based on the other locations, expect to see such options as rice, beans, fried yucca, wings, salads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, steaks, sausage, pork with garlic, Brazilian pastel, and more at the new place.

The website for Terra Nossa Brazilian Grill can be found at https://www.terranossabraziliangrill.com/

