Tesla Battery Catches Fire at Norwell Dealership

The lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles can cause longer-burning fires because of all the power they store, which can be challenging for firefighters

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

The battery of a vehicle at a Tesla dealership in Norwell, Massachusetts caught fire Friday, prompting an emergency response.

Norwell firefighters said no one was hurt during the call at the business on Accord Park Drive, though crews stayed for a significant amount of time to make sure the battery cooled town. The intial call came in around 10:30 a.m., and crews cleared around 2 p.m.

The lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles can cause longer-burning fires because of all the power they store, which can be challenging for firefighters, according to NBC News. According to a Tesla first responder guide, it can take anywhere from 3,000-8,000 gallons of water to extinguish these types of fires, and the use of firefighting foam is not recommended. It also notes that these battery fires can take up to 24 hours to fully cool and can often reignite.

No other details were immediately available.

