Tesla Crashes Into Sudbury Building

A car caused significant damaged to a building in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, police said, but no one was seriously hurt.

Images shared by the Sudbury Police Department showed a Tesla covered in debris from a window and wall that the car appeared to have crashed through. Police said the crash left the building unsafe.

The crash took place on Concord Road near Route 20 about 9:15 a.m., police said.

Injuries related to the crash were minor, police said, and no one was at the point of impact when the crash took place.

Police didn't give a suspected cause of the crash -- they said shortly after it happened that they were still investigating that.