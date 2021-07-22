Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
car crash

Tesla Crashes Into Sudbury Building

Injuries related to the crash were minor, police said, and no one was at the point of impact

By Kelly Garrity

Sudbury Police Department

A car caused significant damaged to a building in Sudbury, Massachusetts, Thursday morning, police said, but no one was seriously hurt.

Images shared by the Sudbury Police Department showed a Tesla covered in debris from a window and wall that the car appeared to have crashed through. Police said the crash left the building unsafe.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The crash took place on Concord Road near Route 20 about 9:15 a.m., police said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tokyo Olympics Jul 6

Let the Tokyo Games Begin! Sign Up for NBC10 Boston's Olympics Newsletter

Maine 17 mins ago

Airplane's Landing Gear Falls on Golf Course in Maine

Injuries related to the crash were minor, police said, and no one was at the point of impact when the crash took place.  

Police didn't give a suspected cause of the crash -- they said shortly after it happened that they were still investigating that.

This article tagged under:

car crashSudburycar crashes into buildingSudbury Police
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us