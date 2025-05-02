Testimony resumes today in Karen Read retrial

Jurors in Karen Read's murder trial will be back in the courtroom Friday after a day off, and they will see a familiar back back on the stand as key witness Jennifer McCabe returns for a third day of testimony to outline what she claims happened on the night Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe died.

Read's defense has really drilled into McCabe's testimony, pointing out inconsistencies in what she has previously said.

She claims she heard Read admit to hitting O'Keefe with her SUV, and that before his body was even found, Read told her that her taillight was broken.

McCabe provided that information to police, who ultimately arrested Read three years ago, accusing her of killing O'Keefe.

But the defense maintains their theory that Read is being framed, and McCabe is playing a major role in it.

O'Keefe's body was found the morning of Jan. 29, 2022, on the front lawn of 34 Fairview Road in Canton, a home that belonged to McCabe's sister and brother in law.

Read and O'Keefe had been drinking the night before with McCabe and a few other friends. It was McCabe who invited them to the house to keep the party going.

McCabe says the couple never came into the home, while the defense maintains that O'Keefe did, and that's where he was killed.

Read's defense has been accusing McCabe the last couple of trial days of lying to law enforcement, working with witnesses in the case to fabricate a timeline of events and questioning a Google search she made where she typed "hos long to die in cold."

That Google search will be a big part of Friday's testimony when court resumes.