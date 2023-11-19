Tewksbury

Tewksbury convenience store robbed; armed suspect at large

Tewksbury police believe the suspect is no longer in the area

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

police lights
Shutterstock

A person armed with what appeared to be a large capacity firearm robbed a convenience store in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, on Sunday night.

Tewksbury police said there was law enforcement activity in the area of Woburn Street in response to the armed robbery at Andy's Variety Package.

Police believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

Anyone with information or cameras nearby is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department.

