Tewksbury High Students Injured in Incident After Basketball Game With Billerica

Police are investigating after several Tewksbury Memorial High School students were injured in an incident in the school parking lot following a boys' basketball game between Tewksbury and Billerica on Thursday night.

Thomas Murphy, principal of Billerica Memorial High School, said in a statement Friday morning that preliminary information is that after the game in the Tewksbury high school parking lot, several Tewksbury students were injured "through the use of some sort of air/water pellet discharge device" that was in the possession of Billerica students.

Tewksbury police were reportedly called to the scene, and some of the Tewksbury students received medical attention. Tewksbury and Billerica police are now investigating.

"We are extremely disappointed by the actions of some of our students, and this is not reflective of our core values," Murphy said. "We are committed to working with the Tewksbury Memorial High School community to repair the relationship between our schools."

Billerica Superintendent Timothy Piwowar also issued a statement Friday saying the administration is "deeply concerned" about the incident and condemning the actions of the students involved.

"We wish all those involved a speedy recovery," he said.

Piwowar said the school administration is actively working with police.

"Please know that the safety of our students are of the utmost importance to us. At this time, the police are still investigating the incident and the students, who were allegedly in possession of the air/water pellet discharge device, are not currently in the school building," he said. "The school also stands prepared to respond with appropriate discipline if the investigation warrants."

As a result of Thursday's incident, school officials said no Billerica students will be allowed to attend Saturday's hockey game against Tewksbury at the Breakaway Ice Center.