Man charged with kidnapping in Tewksbury motel attack, police say

A man was arrested on charges including kidnapping and assault and battery over an incident at a Tewksbury, Massachusetts, motel early Wednesday morning, police said.

After a man reported that he was assaulted by an acquaintance he'd met at the Motel 6 the day before, Isiah Malik James, a 28-year-old from Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, was arrested, Tewksbury police said Thursday.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Police didn't share details on what allegedly took place in the attack or if the Haverhill man who reported being attacked was hurt, or how badly.

James was arraigned in Lowell District Court after being held without bail; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.