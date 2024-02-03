Tewksbury police looking for man who allegedly stole money from library donation box

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for help identifying someone who allegedly stole money from a donation box at the town's library.

The police department shared two photos online Saturday, saying they want to identify the person in connection to an incident at the Tewksbury Public Library, located at 300 Chandler Street.

Further details about the incident were not provided, including how much money was stolen, or when.

Anyone who can help police identify the man in the pictures, or who has information about what happened, is asked to call police at 978-640-4385, or the anonymous tip line at 978-851-0175.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online.