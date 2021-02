Police in Massachusetts are looking for a missing 15-year-old girl from Tewksbury.

Jadalise Guzman was last seen Monday around 5:20 p.m. in the Union Street area of Lawrence, police said.

Guzman is described as 4'11" tall, weighing approximately 96 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.