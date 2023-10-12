Tewksbury police looking for suspect who put a dead raccoon on woman's car

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a suspect who placed a dead raccoon on the windshield of a woman's car early Wednesday morning.

Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Tewksbury police said they received a call from a resident on Marshall Street who said she had found a dead animal on the windshield of her car. When officers arrived, they spoke with the resident and saw a dead raccoon that looked like it had been run over on the windshield of the woman's vehicle.

Police said they removed the raccoon from the car and properly disposed of it.

Ring security camera footage shows the suspect walking onto the Marshall Street property with a black plastic bag that contained a dead raccoon. The suspect was wearing light blue jeans and a black watch cap with two strings hanging down on the sides. (Courtesy: Tewksbury Police Department)

Police reviewed surveillance footage from the residence and found that an individual had walked onto the property around 12:30 a.m. holding a black plastic bag, and proceeded to dump the animal's body out of the bag and onto the windshield before running away.

The suspect was wearing light blue jeans and a black watch cap with two strings that hang down on the sides.

The investigation is ongoing, and Tewksbury police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call them at 978-640-4385.