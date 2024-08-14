Search continues for man accused of flashing gun at US mail carrier in Tewksbury

A manhunt continues for a masked man accused of threatening a U.S. postal worker with a gun in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, Tuesday, prompting a large police presence.

The man was caught on surveillance video driving a red-colored Hyundai sedan in front of police. He would later ditch that car and flee towards the woods.

The person being sought, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was wearing a mask and a dark-colored sweatshirt, Tewksbury police said.

The incident began at the corner of Main and Shawsheen streets about 11:04 a.m., according to police and the Postal Inspection Service.

The letter carrier noticed someone pull up to their vehicle and pull what appeared to be a gun at them. They were able to drive away safely.

During the search, a K-9 recovered a gun in the backyard of a woman’s home on Grasshopper Lane, police said.

"They brought the dog, a black dog, and they had three or four policemen in the backyard. Later, the policeman knocked on my door and the only thing he said – they found some evidence and they want to process," said the woman.

"It was really scary. Um, I, I didn't know what to think. I mean, this man is supposedly right in the back of our woods. And I mean, there's helicopters. We live in Tewksbury," said Sara Steele.

The letter carrier wasn't robbed or hurt, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, which is helping to investigate the incident.

Police believe the man may have left the area in a rideshare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department.