Tewksbury

Tewksbury Police Searching for Missing Teen

Jadalise Guzman was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white shirt. Police believe she may be in Lowell

Tewksbury Police Department

Tewksbury police are searching for 15-year-old Jadalise Guzman, who ran away from home Saturday, according to authorities.

Guzman was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a white shirt. She is 5' and weighs approximately 100 pounds, police said in a tweet.

Police believe Guzman may be in Lowell.

Anyone with information regarding the teen is asked to contact the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7373.

