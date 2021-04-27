Tewksbury Police Seek Missing 85-Year-Old Woman

Police are searching for an 85-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

Carole O'Brien was last seen around 4 p.m. in the 1600 block of Main Street, police said.

O'Brien uses a walker. She can communicate, but she may be confused, according to police.

Authorities describe O'Brien as a 5-foot, 100-pound white woman. They did not say what she was wearing when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call 978-851-7373.