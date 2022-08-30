Ammonia Leak Prompts Evacuation Order Near Tewksbury Ice Rink; No Injuries

Police urged people near or downwind of an ice rink in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, to evacuate Tuesday afternoon because of "a hazardous condition" later identified as an ammonia leak.
They later said the leak at the Breakaway Ice Center on Carter Street was contained safely.
"All have been evacuated; no injuries reported," police said on Twitter.
A large police, firefighter and EMS response was at the scene Tuesday afternoon.
It wasn't immediately clear what caused the leak. Local firefighters were working with a hazardous materials team to investigate.
This developing story will be updated when more information is available.