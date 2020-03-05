Students in 2 Mass. Towns Asked to Stay Home After Recent Europe Trips

Students and staff members from a Tewskbury, Massachusetts school were in self-quarantine after sharing a flight with a passenger who was diagnosed with a presumptive positive test for the coronavirus, school board officials said. That group was not expected to return to school until Monday.

In Plymouth, students and chaperones who attended a school trip to Milan, Italy in February were being asked to stay home today through Friday after one was taken to the hospital last night after feeling ill, the Patriot Ledger reported.

The student, a 17-year-old boy, was released from the hospital this morning and does not have the flu, Supt. Gary Maestas told the paper.

None of the other students or the chaperones were sick, Maestas said.

In Massachusetts, more than 250 people were self-monitoring their symptoms at home as of Wednesday, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

In all, nearly 720 people in Massachusetts have entered self-quarantine, with more than half completing the 14-day isolation, according to Baker.

In a news conference Wednesday, Baker urged high schools and universities to cancel upcoming study abroad trips as a precaution against spreading coronavirus.