Tewksbury

Man sought near Tewksbury Walmart after fleeing traffic stop, police say

Police were expected to be seen near the Walmart

By Asher Klein

Red and blue police lights close up on a crime scene.
Getty Images

Police are searching near the Walmart in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for a man who fled a traffic stop Monday, officials said.

Tewksbury police asked anyone who sees the man, a 42-year-old who is 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black-and-white camouflage hat, grey sweatpants and a black jacket, to call them.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't immediately share the man's name or what he was suspected of. They said police would be seen near the Walmart.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

TewksburyWalmart Inc.
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us