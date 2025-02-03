Man sought near Tewksbury Walmart after fleeing traffic stop, police say

Police are searching near the Walmart in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, for a man who fled a traffic stop Monday, officials said.

Tewksbury police asked anyone who sees the man, a 42-year-old who is 5-foot-9, 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black-and-white camouflage hat, grey sweatpants and a black jacket, to call them.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

They didn't immediately share the man's name or what he was suspected of. They said police would be seen near the Walmart.