Another TGI Fridays in the Boston area has closed

The only locations left inside the I-495 belt are in Boston, Everett and Stoughton

By Boston Restaurant Talk

File photo of a TGI Fridays restaurant
NBC Connecticut

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant chain that shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts early last year has closed another in the local area, and it now has only three locations remaining inside Interstate 495.

According to an article in the Patriot Ledger, TGI Fridays is no longer in business, as the Forbes Road dining spot shut down early this week. With the closings of outlets in Dedham, Mansfield, Marlborough, North Attleborough, and Seekonk in January of 2024 (and one in North Dartmouth that closed in the fall), the only locations left in Massachusetts are in Boston, Everett and Stoughton along with two a bit further outside of the Greater Boston area in Methuen and Millbury.

The address for the now-closed TGI Fridays in Braintree was 60 Forbes Road, Braintree, MA, 02184. The website for the chain is at tgifridays.com.

Boston 27 mins ago

Full docket for Boston City Council's start to 2025, from ethics to rats to schools

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

Video shows fire erupt at Onset strip mall, batteries eyed as cause

Copyright Boston Restaurant Talk

