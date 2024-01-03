Massachusetts

TGI Fridays closes about half its locations in Mass.

This leaves only seven locations of the chain remaining in the state, including in Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methuen, Millbury, North Dartmouth and Stoughton

By Boston Restaurant Talk

NBC Connecticut

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant chain has shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts, including ones in the Greater Boston area.

According to a source, locations of TGI Fridays in Dedham, Mansfield, Marlborough, North Attleborough, and Seekonk are no longer in business, while another source says that the Danvers outlet has closed as well--and all of these have been removed from the company's website. This leaves only seven locations of the chain remaining in the state, including in Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methuen, Millbury, North Dartmouth and Stoughton.

No reason has been given for the closures as of yet, and it is not known if other locations could be shuttering as well.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The website for TGI Fridays can be found at tgifridays.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

NH Primary 4 mins ago

3 presidential debates to be held in NH ahead of Jan. 23 primary

North Atlantic right whale 44 mins ago

To help rare whales, Maine, Mass. will spend $27M on data, gear improvements

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)

 
Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsDedhamMansfieldMarlboroughseekonk
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us