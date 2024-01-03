TGI Fridays closes about half its locations in Mass.

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A restaurant chain has shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts, including ones in the Greater Boston area.

According to a source, locations of TGI Fridays in Dedham, Mansfield, Marlborough, North Attleborough, and Seekonk are no longer in business, while another source says that the Danvers outlet has closed as well--and all of these have been removed from the company's website. This leaves only seven locations of the chain remaining in the state, including in Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methuen, Millbury, North Dartmouth and Stoughton.

No reason has been given for the closures as of yet, and it is not known if other locations could be shuttering as well.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The website for TGI Fridays can be found at tgifridays.com.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)