Thanksgiving Ends With A Bitter Blast… Then Snow

Hoping you’ve been enjoying a happy Thanksgiving, its now time to be weather aware and know what’s happening Thursday night.

A frontal system will not only be in charge of dropping our high temperatures significantly down to the 30s this weekend, but its also producing rain that begins Thursday night and ends as snow for some.

Timing it, showers arrive in western New England after 10 p.m., they advance into RI and eastern MA from 3-5 a.m. and persist through most of southern New England for the first half of the day.

Blustery and much colder conditions will be expected for the afternoon with winds approaching 40 mph reinforcing our wind chill.

Photos:

The snow, however, is mainly taking place in the afternoon to evening hours and because of the cold column of air coming down to lower levels. We may also be watching snow coating down near the Turnpike, while the system will be aiming to push down some dusting along with the wind into southern areas of MA and northern CT, away from the south shore.

About an inch of snow may also be found in the Monadnock Region and Lakes Region of NH, with up to four inches of snow in the Green and White mountain valleys all the way through Maine, while up to eight inches may also be possible in higher elevations of the northern states.

The duration of this snow may be lasting through Friday night but northern terrain could be watching this snow last into Saturday morning.

Our wind chills will be brought down into the 20s north and maybe low 30s in the southern and warmest communities, but our thermometer will struggle to reach 40. Our nights this weekend will feel like the teens for most of the north and we may once again watch the coolest spots feel like the single digits in the mornings.

For Sunday, the wind subsides and this will allow us to enjoy the most we can under the sunshine. But we’ll have eyes wide open tracking a low pressure system that will be bringing snow into NY and likely affecting New England, as well.

Depending on where the storm develops that evening, we may be watching snow coming down in southern New England, this includes the Boston to Providence corridor. If this disturbance shifts more east quickly enough, then we’ll likely result with snow showers being the worst of it that evening through early Monday morning.

Since we know this timing is critical for your travel plans, we’re watching this closely to keep you as updated and informed as possible. Our best bet for traveling, for now, should be for hitting the road early enough to arrive home by Sunday afternoon.

Stay safe and stay weather aware on NBC10 Boston and NECN.