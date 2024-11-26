Rain moves out Tuesday afternoon and evening from our first of two systems this week. Skies clear overnight, and a west wind will pick up briefly before easing on Wednesday.

Lows will be near or slightly above normal in the mid to upper 30s, while highs on Wednesday will feel cooler, staying in the 40s across much of the region under mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving, a storm system is expected to bring widespread rain, with higher elevations like the Worcester Hills and Berkshires seeing some snow mix in.

Snow totals could reach 1-3 inches above 1,000 feet. Rainfall amounts across the region will generally range from half an inch to over an inch, with higher amounts possible on the Cape and Islands.

By Friday, cooler air will move in, and the weekend will feel much colder, with highs in the 30s and lows dipping into the 20s or even teens in northwest Massachusetts. Some scattered rain or snow showers may linger but aren’t expected to bring significant accumulation beyond Thursday.