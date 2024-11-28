Massachusetts

Thanksgiving storm will impact holiday travel

In addition to the weather, we know this can be a dangerous time of year on the roads.

By Alysha Palumbo

NBC Universal, Inc.

New Englanders traveling for Thanksgiving will have to contend with soaking rain, a wintry mix, snow accumulation and/or gusty winds depending on where they're going.

Our holiday storm is likely to impact your holiday travel in some way, whether that's traffic delays or flight delays.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

In addition to the weather, we know this can be a dangerous time of year on the roads.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Police say impaired driving cases spike around Thanksgiving. That's why state police throughout the region are cracking down on drunk and distracted driving this week.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there will be a "zero tolerance zone" in the Interstate 95 corridor from Seabrook to Portsmouth.

State police say they won't be giving out warnings -- only tickets.

Be mindful of that all and give yourself extra time if you're driving to your Thanksgiving destination today.

Weather 3 hours ago

Thanksgiving storm takes center stage today

Thanksgiving 4 hours ago

Parts of US may get a glimpse of northern lights this Thanksgiving

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us