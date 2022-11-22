Thanksgiving Travel Expected to Keep Airports Busy

The crowds and holiday anticipation are building at Boston's Logan International Airport as people look to get out of town ahead of Thanksgiving.

"I'm always nervous when I'm flying by myself. But I feel like it's always worked out in the past, and God's got a plan," one man said.

Logan expects to see 1.2 million passengers the week leading up to Thanksgiving, as well as the holiday weekend. But that's nothing out of the ordinary and slightly below pre-pandemic levels at New England's largest airport.

"It was smooth Saturday at Hartsfield Jackson, and so far, it's been OK," said one woman flying back to Atlanta Tuesday. "We'll see how the lines are for security."

Airports across the country are expected to be at capacity. All the Logan flights will be at least 80% full. The airlines say they've staffed up and trimmed schedules in hopes of avoid some of the delays and problems travelers experienced this summer.

"It's certainly been busier. I was happy to see that it was not that crowded this morning," a Cambridge man said.

Max the dog is going to see family in Ohio, despite higher ticket prices and worries about delays. He loves flying.

No matter how you're getting to where you need to be for the holiday, you should expect additional company this year.

"He goes in the cockpit. He sees the pilot, he's fascinated by the people and he's a very well-behaved dog," Max's owner said.

Wednesday and Sunday are expected to be the busiest days at Logan, but not overwhelmingly, according to airport officials.