WATCH: Bear Caught on Camera Breaking in to NH Pickup Truck

This burglar doesn’t want trouble, just your trash.

A bear in Thornton, New Hampshire, has been breaking into vehicles and getting into food and trash left inside, "causing considerable damage," local police say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bear was caught on camera opening a vehicle and going inside last week, police said on Facebook, sharing an image of Yogi Bear, too.

Video shared by police in Thornton, New Hampshire, shows a bear open the door of a pickup truck and get inside.

Police recommend that people in the area of near the Mad River and Upper Mad River Road avoid leaving trash bags outside and remove food and trash from their vehicles. Anyone who sees the bear should reach out to USDA Wildlife Services by calling at 603-223-6832.