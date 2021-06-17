Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
New Hampshire

WATCH: Bear Caught on Camera Breaking in to NH Pickup Truck

A bear in Thornton has been breaking into vehicles near the Mad River and Upper Mad River Road, police say

By Kelly Garrity

NBC Universal, Inc.

This burglar doesn’t want trouble, just your trash.

A bear in Thornton, New Hampshire, has been breaking into vehicles and getting into food and trash left inside, "causing considerable damage," local police say.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The bear was caught on camera opening a vehicle and going inside last week, police said on Facebook, sharing an image of Yogi Bear, too.

Video shared by police in Thornton, New Hampshire, shows a bear open the door of a pickup truck and get inside.

Police recommend that people in the area of near the Mad River and Upper Mad River Road avoid leaving trash bags outside and remove food and trash from their vehicles. Anyone who sees the bear should reach out to USDA Wildlife Services by calling at 603-223-6832.

More New Hampshire News

New Hampshire 24 hours ago

NH Home Prices Reach Record Levels as People Flock There From Other States

New Hampshire Jun 16

Missing NH Teen Found Safe

This article tagged under:

New Hampshirebearburglarybreak-inThornton
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us