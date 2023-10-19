The 1st Mass. Topgolf location is set to open in Canton

Fore! Massachusetts' first Topgolf location is on the verge of opening.

The Canton Topgolf location will open its doors — and its 90 heated hitting bays across three levels — on Nov. 3. That's just under a year to the day when Topgolf first announced it would be moving into the Bay State.

Earlier this month, the first New England Topgolf opened its doors, in Cranston, Rhode Island. Canton will be the 84th outdoor location in the U.S., the company said.

Where traditional driving ranges are often buttoned-up practice spaces for golfers, Topgolf lets players take part in games where they earn points by aiming for targets down range. The venues also offer food and play music.

Hourly rates at the Canton location range from $40 to $65 per hour, except on Tuesdays, when prices are cut in half, according to the location's website.

"There's been a ton of excitement within the Topgolf family about this venue opening, and we're so excited to see it come to life," Topgolf's chief operating officer, Gen Gray, said in a statement.